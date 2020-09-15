PREVIOUS|
News

Apple has sold over 500 million iPads to date

The first iPad was announced 10 years ago

Sep 15, 2020

2:10 PM EDT

0 comments

iPad Pro

Apple has sold more than 500 million iPads globally to date, the tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook shared during its virtual event on September 15th.

“iPad has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction for 10 straight years. Our users are doing more than ever with iPad, so we continue to push iPad forward,” Cook stated during the event.

Cook notes that more than half of iPad customers are buying the tablet for the first time. It’s worth noting that the first iPad was announced back in 2010.

Apple officially unveiled the new base-level iPad, which features a 40 percent faster A12 Bionic chip and costs $429 in Canada. The new iPad Air has an 10.8-inch screen and starts at $779.

Related Articles

News

Aug 30, 2020

3:09 PM EDT

Apple’s next iPad may look pretty similar to the iPad Pro

News

Sep 1, 2020

2:07 PM EDT

Apple’s fall hardware event might feature four iPhones, two watches and an iPad Air

News

Sep 15, 2020

2:24 PM EDT

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 releasing September 16

News

Sep 15, 2020

1:54 PM EDT

Apple’s new Fitness+ service launching in Canada before end of 2020

Comments