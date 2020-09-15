Apple has sold over 500 million iPads to date

Apple has sold more than 500 million iPads globally to date, the tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook shared during its virtual event on September 15th.
“iPad has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction for 10 straight years. Our users are doing more than ever with iPad, so we continue to push iPad forward,” Cook stated during the event.
Cook notes that more than half of iPad customers are buying the tablet for the first time. It’s worth noting that the first iPad was announced back in 2010.
Apple officially unveiled the new base-level iPad, which features a 40 percent faster A12 Bionic chip and costs $429 in Canada. The new iPad Air has an 10.8-inch screen and starts at $779.
