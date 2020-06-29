PREVIOUS|
Disney+ Canada now features an ‘O Canada Collection’ of movies

Some of the films starring Canadians include Toy Story 4 (Keanu Reeves), Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Ant-Man (Evangeline Lilly)

Jun 29, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

Duke Caboom Toy Story 4

Shortly ahead of Canada Day, Disney+ Canada has launched the ‘O Canada Collection,’ a curated list of movies that star Canadians or were filmed in Canada.

See below for the list of movies. Note: most of these were already included in the collection, but we’ve added a few others that were also relevant.

Starring Canadians

  • Aladdin (2019) — Toronto’s Mena Massoud
  • Ant-Man — Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Evangeline Lily
  • The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron — Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders
  • Cars 3 — Edmonton’s Nathan Fillion
  • Cool Runnings — Newmarket, Ontario’s John Candy
  • Doctor Strange — Toronto’s Rachel McAdams
  • Finding Dory — Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy
  • Frankenweenie (2012) — Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara and Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids — Toronto’s Rick Moranis
  • The Lion King (2019) — Vancouver’s Seth Rogen
  • Monster’s University — Edmonton’s Nathan Fillion
  • Remember the Titans — London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling
  • The Sorcerer’s Apprentice — Montreal’s Jay Baruchel
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen
  • Toy Story 4 — Toronto’s Keanu Reeves
  • Up — Toronto’s Christopher Plummer
  • Zootopia — Ottawa’s Peter Mansbridge
  • X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past — Richmond, B.C.’s Shawn Ashmore

It’s worth noting that Bao, Toronto-raised Domee Shi’s Oscar-winning Pixar short (that’s also set in the city) is streaming on Disney+ as well.

Filmed in Canada

  • Camp Rock — around Ontario
  • Cheaper By The Dozen 2 — around Ontario
  • Descendants — Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.
  • Diary of a Teenage Drama Queen — around Ontario
  • Ice Princess — Toronto
  • Noelle — Vancouver
  • The Pacifier — around Ontario
  • Togo — Cochrane, Alberta
  • Tommorowland — around British Columbia
  • X-Men — Toronto

Check out Disney+’s O Canada Collection here.

Image credit: Pixar

