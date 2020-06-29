Disney+ Canada now features an ‘O Canada Collection’ of movies

Shortly ahead of Canada Day, Disney+ Canada has launched the ‘O Canada Collection,’ a curated list of movies that star Canadians or were filmed in Canada.
See below for the list of movies. Note: most of these were already included in the collection, but we’ve added a few others that were also relevant.
Starring Canadians
- Aladdin (2019) — Toronto’s Mena Massoud
- Ant-Man — Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Evangeline Lily
- The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron — Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders
- Cars 3 — Edmonton’s Nathan Fillion
- Cool Runnings — Newmarket, Ontario’s John Candy
- Doctor Strange — Toronto’s Rachel McAdams
- Finding Dory — Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy
- Frankenweenie (2012) — Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara and Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short
- Honey I Shrunk the Kids — Toronto’s Rick Moranis
- The Lion King (2019) — Vancouver’s Seth Rogen
- Monster’s University — Edmonton’s Nathan Fillion
- Remember the Titans — London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice — Montreal’s Jay Baruchel
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — Vancouver’s Hayden Christensen
- Toy Story 4 — Toronto’s Keanu Reeves
- Up — Toronto’s Christopher Plummer
- Zootopia — Ottawa’s Peter Mansbridge
- X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past — Richmond, B.C.’s Shawn Ashmore
It’s worth noting that Bao, Toronto-raised Domee Shi’s Oscar-winning Pixar short (that’s also set in the city) is streaming on Disney+ as well.
Filmed in Canada
- Camp Rock — around Ontario
- Cheaper By The Dozen 2 — around Ontario
- Descendants — Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.
- Diary of a Teenage Drama Queen — around Ontario
- Ice Princess — Toronto
- Noelle — Vancouver
- The Pacifier — around Ontario
- Togo — Cochrane, Alberta
- Tommorowland — around British Columbia
- X-Men — Toronto
Check out Disney+’s O Canada Collection here.
Image credit: Pixar
Comments