Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in July 2020

In July 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, like Mean Girls, the second season of The Umbrella Academy and the third season of Good Girls.
July 1st
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Deadwind: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Say I Do — Netflix Original
- Under the Riccione Sun — Netflix Film
- Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix Documentary
- #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
- Beastly
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cleo & Cuquin: season 2
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jumping the Broom
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Last Action Here
- Legends of the Fall
- Little Odessa
- Lord of War
- Mean Girls
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
- Stand By Me
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber
- Street
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Art of War
- The Big Short
- The F**k-It List
- The Great Gatsby
- The Italian Job
- The Terminal
- Trotro
- True Grit
- True Romance
- Tully
- Zodiac
July 2nd
- Thiago Venture: POKAS — Netflix Comedy Special
- Warrior Nun — Netflix Original
July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix Family
- Cable Girls: Final Season: part 2 — Netflix Original
- Desperados — Netflix Film
- JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original
- Southern Survival — Netflix Original
July 4th
- The Girl on the Train
July 6th
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Nun
- A Kid from Coney Island
July 8th
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary
- Stateless — Netflix Original
- Was It Love? — Netflix Original
- Yu-Gi-Oh: season 1
July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
- The Protector: season 4 — Netflix Original
July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
- Hello Ninja: season 3 — Netflix Family
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — Netflix Original
- The Old Guard — Netflix Film
- The Twelve — Netflix Original
July 12th
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
- On est ensemble (We are One) — Netflix Documentary
- Slender Man
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special
July 15th
- Dark Desire — Netflix Original
- Gli Infedli (The Players) — Netflix Film
- Skin Decision: Before and After — Netflix Original
July 16th
- Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
- Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original
- MILF — Netflix Film
July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original
- Cursed — Netflix Original
July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
July 21st
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): season 2 — Netflix Original
- IP Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary
July 22nd
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
- Norseman; season 3 — Netflix Original
- Signs — Netflix Original
- Sons of Anarchy: seasons 3 – 7
July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family
July 24th
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
- The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film
July 26th
- Banana Split
- Good Girls: season 3 — Netflix Original
July 27th
- Elysium
July 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary
July 29th
- The Hater — Netflix Film
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: season 4 — Netflix Original
July 30th
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime
July 31st
- Get Even — Netflix Original
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
- Seriously Single — Netflix Film
- The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original
- The Umbrella Academy: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original
Last Call
- A Quiet Place (07/01/20)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (07/08/20)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (07/28/20)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (07/31/20)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (07/31/20)
Comments