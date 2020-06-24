PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in July 2020

The Umbrella Academy, which is filmed in Toronto and stars Canada's own Ellen Page, returns for its second season

Jun 24, 2020

11:27 AM EDT

In July 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, like Mean Girls, the second season of The Umbrella Academy and the third season of Good Girls.

July 1st

  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Deadwind: season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Say I Do — Netflix Original 
  • Under the Riccione Sun — Netflix Film 
  • Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix Documentary 
  • #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
  • Beastly
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Cleo & Cuquin: season 2
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • Last Action Here
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Little Odessa
  • Lord of War
  • Mean Girls
  • Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
  • Once Upon a Time in the West
  • Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
  • Stand By Me
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber
  • Street
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Art of War
  • The Big Short
  • The F**k-It List
  • The Great Gatsby
  • The Italian Job
  • The Terminal
  • Trotro
  • True Grit
  • True Romance
  • Tully
  • Zodiac

July 2nd

  • Thiago Venture: POKAS — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Warrior Nun — Netflix Original

July 3rd

  • The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix Family 
  • Cable Girls: Final Season: part 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Desperados — Netflix Film 
  • JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original 
  • Southern Survival — Netflix Original 

July 4th

  • The Girl on the Train

July 6th

  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Nun
  • A Kid from Coney Island

July 8th

  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary 
  • Stateless — Netflix Original 
  • Was It Love? — Netflix Original 
  • Yu-Gi-Oh: season 1

July 9th

  • Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime 
  • The Protector: season 4 — Netflix Original 

July 10th

  • The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary 
  • Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original 
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family 
  • Hello Ninja: season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — Netflix Original 
  • The Old Guard — Netflix Film 
  • The Twelve — Netflix Original 

July 12th

  • Paranormal Activity 2
  • Paranormal Activity 3
  • Paranormal Activity 4

July 14th

  • The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary 
  • On est ensemble (We are One) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Slender Man
  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

July 15th

  • Dark Desire — Netflix Original 
  • Gli Infedli (The Players) — Netflix Film 
  • Skin Decision: Before and After — Netflix Original

July 16th

  • Fatal Affair — Netflix Film 
  • Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original 
  • MILF — Netflix Film 

July 17th

  • Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original 
  • Cursed — Netflix Original 

July 20th

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family 

July 21st

  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): season 2 — Netflix Original
  • IP Man 4: The Finale
  • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary 

July 22nd

  • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary 
  • Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary 
  • Norseman; season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Signs — Netflix Original 
  • Sons of Anarchy: seasons 3 – 7

July 23rd

  • The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family 

July 24th

  • ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original 
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family 
  • The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film 
  • Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film 

July 26th

  • Banana Split
  • Good Girls: season 3 — Netflix Original 

July 27th

  • Elysium

July 28th

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 6
  • Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary 

July 29th

  • The Hater — Netflix Film 
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: season 4 — Netflix Original 

July 30th

  • Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime 

July 31st

  • Get Even — Netflix Original 
  • Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family 
  • Seriously Single — Netflix Film 
  • The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary 
  • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original 
  • The Umbrella Academy: season 2  — Netflix Original 
  • Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original

Last Call

  • A Quiet Place (07/01/20)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story (07/08/20)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (07/28/20)
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (07/31/20)
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (07/31/20)

