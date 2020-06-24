Facebook launches new initiatives to help Canadian businesses grow online

Facebook is launching new initiatives and partnerships to help Canadian businesses transition to online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The social media giant is partnering with Digital Main Street, which is a program aiming to help 50,000 businesses build and optimize their stores online in Canada. Facebook has committed $1 million CAD to the initiative.
The funding is being distributed in the form of ad credits to businesses that sign up to the program. Facebook joins Shopify, Google and Mastercard on this initiative.
Facebook has also launched a new free service called ‘Summer of Support’ designed to help business owners obtain necessary digital skills and information.
“Join us for digital training classes, insightful interviews with business experts, and presentations from renowned entrepreneurs — all to help businesses succeed in the digital economy,” the social media giant said in a blog post.
It will run for six weeks and features a mix of content including free online training and live sessions. It covers topics such as reimagining customer service. Each week focuses on a different theme including customers and commerce, reinvention, resilience, re-emergence and community.
The company also launching the new ‘Facebook Online Business Guide’ to help small businesses get discovered and grow their online sales.
Comments