Freedom Mobile to charge activation fees starting December 3

Freedom Mobile is launching a one-time connection fee for new activations, this will take place starting December 3rd.
An e-mail sent to MobileSyrup from a Freedom Mobile spokesperson said the following:
“Starting Tuesday, December 3, Freedom Mobile will be charging a one-time, connection fee for all new activations on our network. As the digital expectations of our customers continue to evolve, Freedom Mobile is committed to continuously improving the quality of our wireless network to provide better coverage to connect more and more Canadians. Charging a one-time activation fee will allow us to fund further network improvements and explore transformative technology. The connection fee will include the cost of the SIM card to connect the customer’s device to Freedom’s network and related services.”
For new postpaid activations, Freedom will charge $20 on the first bill, whereas prepaid activations will get charged $10, according to an e-mail from a Freedom Mobile spokesperson.
This won’t happen if you’re just upgrading your current device.
It’s important to note, Rogers, Telus and Bell all charge at least a $35 fee for new activations.
