Toronto dating app paird keeps the ‘social’ in social distancing

For anyone currently single during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one app out there that might keep your dating life alive.
Dating app paird matches singles using behavioural insights while removing distance limitations. It was designed with the help of a behavioural scientist who believes, even more so now, that love shouldn’t be limited by distance.
The paird app makes it easy to kick-start a conversation with your match. Recently, the app launched a new free video date feature. It can help keep people connected with their match during times of physical distancing.
Video date activities include connecting through drinking a glass of wine, playing a game like Scrabble, or making dinner together.
The app offers unlimited video dates and doesn’t require you to give out your private information. In addition to the new feature, paird is removing its distance filters. This change will help users meet their potential significant other, no matter where they live.
“The isolation humans are facing has presented the opportunity to experiment — for now, until things get back to normal — with an online dating experience without distance limitations,” Ben Leonard, co-founder of paird, said in a statement.
The app also takes on challenges other dating apps face like ghosting and poor behaviour.
The dating app is partnering up with an airline when things return to normal in a post-pandemic world. The plan is to fly out ten pairs who met through the app, so they can meet each other in person.
The dating app is currently free on iOS with an Android version coming soon. For more information on paird, visit the app’s website.
Image credit: paird
