PREVIOUS|
News

Google Search will switch all sites to mobile-first indexing in September

This will make the whole web friendlier for mobile

Mar 5, 2020

6:56 PM EST

0 comments

Google has announced the launch of mobile-first indexing for all websites starting September 2020.

The search company says that its analysis shows that most sites are ready to switch over to mobile-first indexing and that 70 percent of these sites have already done so. Additionally, between now and September, Google will be moving sites to mobile-first indexing that its systems recognize are ready.

Mobile-first indexing helps a website become more smartphone-friendly.

In 2016, the company started ranking sites based on how phone-friendly they were, then made most of its websites mobile-first in 2018. And in 2019, Google began mobile-first indexing for new domain pages.

Source: Google

Related Articles

Business

Mar 4, 2020

4:44 PM EST

Google expanding its cloud hosting presence in Canada with Toronto location

News

Mar 4, 2020

4:15 PM EST

Google’s truly wireless Pixel Buds pass through Wireless Power Consortium

News

Mar 5, 2020

12:27 PM EST

Google begins rolling out 4K Stadia streaming on the web

Comments