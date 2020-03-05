Google Search will switch all sites to mobile-first indexing in September

Google has announced the launch of mobile-first indexing for all websites starting September 2020.
The search company says that its analysis shows that most sites are ready to switch over to mobile-first indexing and that 70 percent of these sites have already done so. Additionally, between now and September, Google will be moving sites to mobile-first indexing that its systems recognize are ready.
Mobile-first indexing helps a website become more smartphone-friendly.
In 2016, the company started ranking sites based on how phone-friendly they were, then made most of its websites mobile-first in 2018. And in 2019, Google began mobile-first indexing for new domain pages.
Source: Google
