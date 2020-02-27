Apple is reopening its factories as China gets ‘coronavirus under control’

erApple’s CEO Tim Cook says that the company’s factories in China are reopening since “China is getting the coronavirus under control.”
Cook made the comments during an upcoming interview with Fox Business that has not yet aired. As first reported by The Verge, Fox Business recently shared an excerpt of the interview.
Here’s the excerpt below:
“It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. I mean you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. And so I’m very optimistic there.
On the supplier side, we have suppliers — you know, iPhone is built everywhere in the world. We have key components coming from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on and so forth.
When you look at the parts that are done in China, we have reopened factories, so the factories were able to work through the conditions to reopen. They’re reopening. They’re also en-ramp, and so I think of this as sort of the third phase of getting back to normal. And we’re in phase three of the ramp mode.”
While it’s true the number of new coronavirus cases in China is slowing down, according to recent reports, there are outbreaks in several other areas of the world.
The timing of Cook’s statement is also convenient. Apple’s CEO likely aims to reassure its investor’s that it’s business as usual for the tech giant, especially considering the company’s stock has fallen over the last few weeks.
During a recent investor update, Apple stated that the global effects of the coronavirus would result in lower second-quarter revenue than initially expected.
More than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected with coronavirus so far. Nearly 2,800 have died, with the majority of fatalities occurring in China’s Hubei province. In Canada, there have been 13 confirmed cases of the virus — six in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.
Source: Fox Business Via: The Verge
Comments