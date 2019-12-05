PREVIOUS|
News

A newly designed Apple Store is coming to Toronto Eaton Centre on December 14

Just in time for the holiday's Toronto's flagship mall is getting a new Apple Store

Dec 5, 2019

12:38 PM EST

0 comments

Apple is going to open a new 10,000 square-foot retail space in Toronto’s Eaton Centre on December 14th, the company’s website confirmed.

This store will feature Apple’s new store design which includes a video wall and more space for ‘Today at Apple‘ sessions. This new space is more than double its previous location at 4,977 square-feet.

The new Apple Store is slated to be located on the ground floor of the mall near the Queen Street entrance where the Abercombie and Fitch was a tenant.

The new interior design is also expected to promote increased hands-on with the company’s products. That said, we won’t know until the store opens what it’s like, but we’ll be sure to check it out when the doors open.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 14, 2018

7:04 AM EST

Xbox Store’s Valentine’s Day sale discounts indie games up to 75 percent

Features

Jan 4, 2018

12:55 PM EST

Inside Samsung’s newest store at Toronto’s Eaton Centre

News

Nov 7, 2018

3:06 PM EST

Amazon opening smart home pop-up store at Toronto’s Eaton Centre

News

Dec 2, 2019

8:04 PM EST

Purolator launches Canada’s first self-serve ‘Quick Stop Kiosk’ at Eaton Centre

Comments