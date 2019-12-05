Apple is going to open a new 10,000 square-foot retail space in Toronto’s Eaton Centre on December 14th, the company’s website confirmed.
This store will feature Apple’s new store design which includes a video wall and more space for ‘Today at Apple‘ sessions. This new space is more than double its previous location at 4,977 square-feet.
The new Apple Store is slated to be located on the ground floor of the mall near the Queen Street entrance where the Abercombie and Fitch was a tenant.
The new interior design is also expected to promote increased hands-on with the company’s products. That said, we won’t know until the store opens what it’s like, but we’ll be sure to check it out when the doors open.
