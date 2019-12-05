SaskTel launches new ‘Speed Restore’ add-on service

SaskTel announced the launch of ‘Speed Restore,’ which is a new add-on service that lets unlimited wireless data subscribers increase the amount of data they can use at full-speed.
The carrier is offering Speed Restore in two packages. The first one is 3GB of data for $5, and the second package is 10GB of data for $15.
SaskTel customers who have an eligible unlimited wireless data plan can add either package to their account during their monthly billing cycle through the mySaskTel website or app.
“With the addition of Speed Restore to our comprehensive suite of service add-ons, we’re ensuring that Saskatchewan remains one of, if not the best province in Canada to own a cell phone,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO, in an emailed press release.
SaskTel currently offers three unlimited wireless plans with monthly data allotments ranging from 5GB to 30GB. Although the plans offer unlimited data, speeds are throttled to a maximum of 512Kbps download and upload when a customer uses up their monthly allotment.
It’s important to note that although SaskTel has announced this new add-on, it has not yet updated its website to reflect the new add-on service.
SaskTel isn’t the only Canadian carrier to offer speed top-ups like this. Rogers offers Speed Pass for its Infinite plans, which gives 3GB of data for $15. Telus offers a 3GB for $15 top-up for its Peace of Mind plans as well.
