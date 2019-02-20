Samsung’s new premium entry-level Galaxy S10e vs Apple’s iPhone XR

Samsung showed off three new phones at its Unpacked 2019 event, the Galaxy S10, the S10+ and the S10e.
The S10 is the South Korean company’s main handset while the S10+ is its premium offering. Finally, the S10e is Samsung’s entry-level 10-series model.
The Galaxy S10e is perhaps the most exciting phone of the series since Samsung hasn’t made an e-class S-series device before.
This phone allows the company to compete directly with Apple’s reasonably recent iPhone XR.
Here’s how the two devices stack up on paper.
