Montreal-based startup Lexop has announced the integration of its solution within the customer-accounts department of telecommunications company Vidéotron. This collaboration represents the first partnership between a Quebecor subsidiary and a seed-stage startup.
Through the new integration with Vidéotron, Lexop will launch a new electronic communication solution, aiming to improve how companies collect payments from its customers, according to Montreal in Technology. The solution will allow Vidéotron to contact clients electronically, track its interactions in real-time, and provide an online alternative for clients to pay off outstanding balances.
“This announcement demonstrates the importance of customer experience for Vidéotron, and our commitment to distinguish ourselves through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, right down to our collection tools,” said Antoinette Noviello, vice president and corporate controller at Vidéotron. “Vidéotron is very proud to have contributed to the creation of value for Lexop, a young local company, by allowing it to add a new business niche to its service portfolio.”
Launched in 2016 and based in Montreal, Lexop helps businesses automate account collection and legal communication through its Certified Email technology. Companies and professionals use Lexop to improve the way communications with clients and peers. Lexop’s team is made up of founders, IT lawyers, developers, engineers, and marketers. In August 2018, Lexop announced a partnership with Centris, which offers collaboration and productivity tools to real estate brokers. Lexop is also partnered with Air Canada, Fasken, Davies and Timbercreek.
“We are pleased to become a technological partner for Vidéotron. Their interest for innovation is remarkable, and, despite their impressive size, the company has shown the utmost agility in the way it successfully conducted this pilot project,” said Amir Tajkarimi, CEO & co-founder of Lexop. “We are very proud that Vidéotron uses our software to offer a pioneering and high-quality service to its customers. This represents a tremendous vote of confidence in Lexop’s value proposition.”
Both communications company Quebecor and its subsidiary Vidéotron are founding sponsors of the Notman House project, a technology hub that provides office, event, and communal space for startups, investors, technology partners, and community groups.
