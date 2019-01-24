New BlackBerry model number, ‘Adula’ codename reportedly appear in DTEK app

According to the CrackBerry forums, a new build of the DTEK by BlackBerry app has revealed a new model number and an accompanying codename for what might be a new BlackBerry handset.
Trusted CrackBerry forum member ‘thurask’ first posted about the new ‘BBI100’ model number in a January 18th, 2019 post, explaining that “only the model number is there.”
“This might have a codename of ‘Adula,’” said thurask, in a later January 18th post.
“Emphasis might.”
Forum users began speculating about the new information, with forum member and CrackBerry editor-in-chief ‘Bla1ze’ pointing out that Adula is an area in India.
“Keep in mind, where it’s appearing in DTEK it could be a device from someone other than BlackBerry Mobile,” wrote Bla1ze, in a January 19th, 2019 post.
“Could be Optiemus, could be PT Merah Putih, could even be [Bullitt] Group.”
“Optiemus” refers to Indian telecommunications hardware manufacturer Optiemus Infracom which holds a license to release BlackBerry-branded devices, while “PT Merah Putih” likely refers to BB Merah Putih, the Indonesian company that also holds a license to release BlackBerry-branded handsets.
The Bullitt Group is a U.K.-based electronics design and manufacturing company that holds a license to develop devices certified as ‘BlackBerry Secure.’
Source: CrackBerry Forums Via: CrackBerry
