My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way’s Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on Feb 15

The television adaption of My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way’s comic book series The Umbrella Academy is coming to Netflix on February 15th.
Netflix and Universal Cables Production filmed the series in locations around Toronto, Ontario. The TV series is set to star Canadian actress Ellen Page.
Netflix recently published the trailer for the series on its YouTube account. The trailer reveals an assortment of actors, superpowers and gives viewers more information about the plot of the series.
“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world,” writes Netflix in describing the series.
Additionally, the trailer features a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “A Hazy Shade of Winter“ by Way.
The 10-episode series also stars singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige, Game of Throne’s Tom Hopper and MisFit’s Robert Sheehan.
The Umbrella Academy comic book series was created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics.
Way’s iconic emo band My Chemical Romance is currently on a hiatus and ‘I’m Not Okay’ about it.
To find out what other shows are coming to Netflix in February, click here.
