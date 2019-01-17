Alexa Awards 2019 presents awards to Skills and developers

The Alexa Conference presented awards during the 2019 Alexa Awards to the best ‘Skills’ and developers working on the voice-enabled device.
VoiceFirst.FM presented the conference, and the winners were announced during a presentation on January 15th, 2019 in the U.S. The awards portion of the conference featured “an international panel of judges.”
The conference, which runs from January 15th to 17th, showcases companies and organizations that are working with the voice-enabled devices in order to advance development.
“The Alexa Awards will honour the people and organizations doing amazing work within Amazon’s voice ecosystem,” the awards’ website said.
Among the winners this year, Bloomberg won the ‘Amazon Skill of the Year for Business,’ The Magic Door won the ‘Amazon Skill of the Year for Gaming,’ and Apple Music took home the ‘Alexa Skill of the Year for Music.’
Bradley Metrock, executive producer of the conference said there was a lot of “fierce competition” this year.
“Everyone was phenomenal in all of the categories, and it was very close across the board. All of the winners – as well as the previously announced finalists — should be proud. Congratulations to everyone,” Metrock said. “And we appreciate the broader technology community submitting so many high-quality nominations.”
Here’s the full list of all the winners in each category:
Alexa Skill of the Year
Chompers (Gimlet Media)
Alexa Developer of the Year
Earplay
Alexa Award – Executive of the Year
Noelle LaCharite, Microsoft
The VoiceFirst.FM Alexa Award for Commentator of the Year
Bret Kinsella, Voicebot.AI
Alexa Skill of the Year – Business
Bloomberg
Alexa Skill of the Year – Children
Chompers (Gimlet Media)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Cooking
Chop Chop (Bondad.FM)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Consumer Marketing / Brand Extensions
Chingy (VoiceXP)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Educational
World Mathematics League (Sermo Labs)
The Voice of Banking Summit’s Alexa Skill of the Year for Finance or Banking
Capital One
Alexa Skill of the Year – Gaming
The Magic Door
The Voice of Healthcare Summit’s Alexa Skill of the Year for Healthcare
Mayo Clinic First Aid Skill
Alexa Skill of the Year – Local
Oakdale High School Sports Update
Alexa Skill of the Year – Music
Apple Music
Alexa Skill of the Year – Navigation
ParkWhiz
Alexa Skill of the Year – News
TuneIn Live
Alexa Skill of the Year – Reference
This Day In History (A&E Television Network)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Religious
In Touch Daily Devotion
Alexa Skill of the Year – Smart Home
SafeTrek
Alexa Skill of the Year – Sports
ESPN
The Digital Book World Alexa Skill of the Year for Storytelling
Stephen King Library
The Voice of Hospitality Summit’s Alexa Skill of the Year for Travel
Vacation Rental Concierge Service
Alexa Skill of the Year – Miscellaneous
Ripley’s Weird Minute
Best Third-Party Tools
Orbita Voice
Best Monetization of an Alexa Skill
Sleep Sounds
Hack of the Year (Modification to Alexa-based Hardware)
Amazon Alexa responds to deaf gestures (Abhishek Singh)
Alexa World Fair “Best of Show” at The Alexa Conference
Gold – X2 Games
Silver – Magic + Company
Bronze – Orbita
Source: Alexa Conference
