Google Pixel 3 first to receive Duplex when feature rolls out

Mountain View search giant Google used its October 9th, 2018 ‘Made by Google’ event to announce that the company’s Duplex AI feature will roll out on Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices — but only in the United States.
Duplex is a Google Assistant feature that mimics the voice of a real person to allow users to answer phone calls and book appointments.
An unnamed insurance company even spoke with The Information to express interest in Duplex for its ability to handle “simple and repetitive” phone calls.
According to Google, Google Pixel 3 devices in the U.S. will be the first to receive Duplex later this year.
