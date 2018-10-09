News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 3 first to receive Duplex when feature rolls out

We're one step closer to never needing to answer the phone again

Oct 9, 2018

12:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Mountain View search giant Google used its October 9th, 2018 ‘Made by Google’ event to announce that the company’s Duplex AI feature will roll out on Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices — but only in the United States.

Duplex is a Google Assistant feature that mimics the voice of a real person to allow users to answer phone calls and book appointments.

An unnamed insurance company even spoke with The Information to express interest in Duplex for its ability to handle “simple and repetitive” phone calls.

According to Google, Google Pixel 3 devices in the U.S. will be the first to receive Duplex later this year.

Related Articles

News

Oct 6, 2018

12:00 PM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T leaks from last week

SyrupCast

May 20, 2018

4:24 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 169: The problem with Google’s AI

News

Oct 9, 2018

12:35 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3 accessories now available for pre-order in Canada

News

Oct 3, 2018

4:49 PM EDT

Google rolls out a more touch-friendly redesign for Assistant

Comments