News
PREVIOUS

Lyft considering a ‘zen mode’ for users who like quiet rides

Jul 25, 2018

6:29 PM EDT

0 comments

Lyft app on Android

Sometimes, you just want to hail a ride-sharing car, lay back and rest. That’s not always possible if a driver — however well-intended — doesn’t quite get the hint and keeps on talking to you.

This might not be a problem in the future with Lyft, though. In a new interview with The Verge, a Lyft executive said a ‘zen mode’ feature could be introduced that notifies the driver you want to remain quiet.

“We have thought about it,” Taggart Matthiesen, Lyft head of product for autonomous driving, told The Verge. “I think it’s interesting. At some point, we may play around with that idea, but that’s unfortunately not a feature at this point.”

According to Matthiesen, the hypothetical zen mode would be part of a larger effort towards making rides more personalized, particularly when it comes to autonomous vehicles. “The autonomous car is going to know a lot more [about you],” Matthiesen told The Verge.

“It’s going to know your temperature that you’re going to want. It’s probably also going to know that it’s early in the morning, and so it’s going to have a dark-lit cabin to let you sleep. Maybe you can even relax in the seat, and the back will extend into some sort of lie-flat mode. Maybe not complete lie-flat, just based on the area, but a good recline.”

Lyft began testing self-driving cars in Las Vegas in May.

Rival ride-sharing company Uber also recommenced testing of its self-driving cars earlier this week, following a controversy surrounding a fatal accident in May with a woman in Arizona.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2017

12:56 PM EDT

Apple details some of its self-driving car tech initiatives

News

Jul 13, 2018

12:54 PM EDT

Lyft says launch in Saskatchewan ‘nearly impossible’ due to license requirements

News

Jul 24, 2018

5:03 PM EDT

Saskatoon city councillors call for new rules ahead of Saskatchewan ride-sharing legalization thi...

News

Jul 19, 2018

5:53 PM EDT

Ridesharing apps have until September 2019 to apply to enter B.C.’s taxi market

Comments