Pokémon Go’s second Community Day event to run on February 24

Developer Niantic will be holding its second Community Day event for Pokémon Go this weekend. Running for a limited time on Saturday, February 24th, the event will allow players to earn in-game bonuses and snag a rare Pokémon with a special move.
The event is set during a specific real-world time which varies by region. In North America, players will need to hop into Pokémon Go between 11am PT/2pm ET and 2pm PT/5pm ET to take part in the event.
During this time, players will earn triple the normal amount of Stardust for any captured Pokémon, while Lure Modules will last for three hours. As well, players will be able to catch a Dratini, a rare Dragon-type Pokémon that will spawn in greater numbers and is capable of learning the powerful Draco Meteor attack.
However, this move can only be learned by evolving Dratini’s evolution, Dragonair, into a Dragonite during the hours of the event. That said, the effects of the event apply to any Dragonair a player owns, even those that were captured before Community Day.
While the Community Day festivities are short-lived, Pokémon Go players can take advantage of a longer-running event featuring the legendary Rayquaza. The Hoenn region Dragon-type Pokémon is currently available for capture in the game until March 16th.
Via: GameSpot
