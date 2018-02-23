Waterloo-based Myo technology shows up in Netflix’s Lost in Space trailer

Gesture control, Will Robinson, gesture control. The date announcement trailer for Netflix’s 2018 reboot of the 1960’s sci-fi hit Lost in Space features a uniquely Canadian technology.
In a brief scene located around the 0:25 mark, viewers are shown a clip of Waterloo-based Thalmic Labs’ Myo gesture-control armband.
The clip is relatively short, but it showcases the armband’s ability to sense movement and respond by carrying out some kind of action through a connected device.
While Myo advertises itself as a way for users to control slideshow presentations or fly drones, the Myo band in the Lost in Space trailer shows a man with an amputated arm controlling a prosthesis.
Those interested in learning more about Thalmic Labs’ work using the Myo armband to control prosthetic devices can watch the video linked below.
Netflix’s Lost in Space debuts worldwide on April 13th, 2018. It stars Black Sails’ Toby Stephens, House of Cards’ Molly Parker, General Hospital’s Ignacio Serricchio, and Canadian actress Taylor Russell.
Source: YouTube
Comments