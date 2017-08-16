Instagram to bring comment threads to posts

Instagram will now organize comments into threads, making it easier to keep a conversation going.
After hitting reply to a comment, responses will be grouped right underneath in a separate thread. More information on threads can be found in Instagram’s Help Center.
The new comment thread feature will be added as part of an update to Instagram on iOS and Android “in the coming weeks.”
Comments
