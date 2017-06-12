Google has reportedly shelved one of the three Pixel devices it planned to release in 2017

Google has cancelled one of the three Pixel devices it planned to release this year, according to Android Police‘s David Ruddock.
Citing information from separate unnamed sources, Ruddock says Google has shelved its plans for a device codenamed “Muskie.” Based on the information that was available on Muskie, Ruddock believes the upcoming smartphone would have succeeded the Pixel XL. Now, as Ruddock notes, that doesn’t mean Google won’t release a Pixel XL this year, merely that Muskie won’t be it.
Earlier in the year, Droid Life published a rumour that said Google was working on a third device, codenamed Taimen. Said device was said to be bigger than both the Pixel and Pixel XL. Android Police believes Taimen will likely be the second-generation Pixel XL.
The upshot of this news, if accurate, is that Google will release two Pixel devices this year, not three Pixel devices as previously rumoured. Moreover, it now seems almost certain the second-generation Pixel XL will be bigger than its predecessor.
Source: Android Police
