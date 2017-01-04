News
BlackBerry reveals embedded software platform for autonomous and connected cars

Jan 4, 2017

12:58 PM EDT

12 comments

At CES 2017, BlackBerry QNX shared details regarding its secure embedded operating system designed for the auto industry.

This software, known as QNX SDP 7.0, is a 64-bit OS that improves on the security and reliability of its host vehicles. BlackBerry QNX’s 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars will be used to demonstrate these capabilities at CES 2017. 

BlackBerry QNX making waves in auto tech while staying true to security roots

“With the push toward connected and autonomous vehicles, the electronic architecture of cars is evolving — from a multitude of smaller processors each executing a dedicated function, to a set of high performance domain controllers, powered by 64-bit processors and graphical processing units,” said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX.

QNX SDP 7.0 contains the QNX Neutrino Realtime OS and QNX Momentics Tool Suite, allowing it to defend against cyber attacks, malware and other kinds of malfunctions. 

In addition to enhancing security through microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control, QNX SDP 7.0 has achieved the highest safety delegation possible for a vehicle; ISO 26262 ASIL D. 

Furthermore, the software has achieved level IEC 61508 SIL 3 (a functional safety delegation for electric/electronic vehicle components) as well as level IEC 62304 for its Class III, life-critical medical devices. 

Wall adds that QNX SDP 7.0 is not only suited for cars, but for any application that requires advanced security.

“To develop these new systems, our automotive customers will need a safe and secure 64-bit OS that can run highly complex software, including neural networks and artificial intelligence algorithms. QNX SDP 7.0 is suited not only for cars, but also for almost any safety- or mission-critical application that requires 64-bit performance and advanced security. This includes surgical robots, industrial controllers and high-speed trains,” said Wall.

Autonomous, infotainment, IoT and more to be showcased at CES 2017

The Jaguar XJ concept car, running on a System-on-a-Chip (SoC) processor, will demonstrate a new digital cockpit that showcases QNX infotainment and graphics systems which also have the ability to detect failures in the safety system. 

The Lincoln MKZ concept car running QNX SDP 7.0 will demonstrate its autonomous driving capabilities by using LiDAR, radar, forward-facing cameras, GPS and inertial measurement units (IMU) to detect obstacles on the road. 

In addition, BlackBerry QNX will display an Aston Martin Vanquish now shipping with its latest infotainment technology, which includes hands free communication, audio, traffic information and Apple Car Play.

Cars are not the only thing being showcased by BlackBerry QNX at this year’s CES. Radar, the company’s shipment and logistics IoT solution will also be showcased.

Source: BlackBerry QNX

Comments

  • Shogun

    Who cares. None of this will ever make this company any serious coin.
    And Radar is a joke! These guys are showcasing technology that’s been around for more than 10 years and where only 2 trucking firms have even bothered to buy into it. Pfft! Comedy hour is over in Vegas.
    On to more serious stuff

    • Chug that haterade

      Like how BlackBerry was supposed to be bankrupt and out of business 4 years ago? And if Radar is such old tech and a joke, why did two major trucking companies sign on? The only comedy here certain posters commenting in EVERY BlackBerry article.

    • Shogun

      Two company’s is defined as success to you? LMAO.
      Keep the laughs coming pal

    • Chug that haterade

      How long has it been on the market? And what is the overall opportunity? If those two companies encompass a significant portion of market share, then yes…

    • Julien Gélinas

      Success shouldn’t be defined as the number of companies adopting the product, but as the amount of units sold versus their expectation, i.e. cost/benefit. I would be satisfied as a shareholder if they make a profit from it. But for now, we don’t have numbers about that, so everything is just speculation.

    • Syaz

      The people who care are those who can see past BlackBerry’s failures in the last few years and can look towards the future of this Canadian company. Radar is a joke? Perhaps… but it can take time for a system to catch on, particularly with all of the naysayers (like you and many others on this site and in the media). Bottom line: BlackBerry is trying. They’re not dead yet, like so many think. They were bashed for years for being too narrow-minded and failing to look to the future/adopt new technology. Now they’re being bashed for looking to the future and trying to be progressive. It’s a tough battle. I for one hope they succeed. I hope they, as a Canadian company, come out on top and make a comeback similar to that of Apple so many years ago. Will it happen? Probably not. Would it be great for the Canadian tech sector and for Canada in general? Yes.

      Secretly, I really hope that they make a massive comeback so commentators like you and so many others on this site have to eat their words.

    • Ski Baron

      Who cares about the naysayers, they spread lies about something they hate. Why they hate it nobody knows. This is a great product and BB radar has many customers.

    • Chug that haterade

      Well said. I’ve already made him eat his words as he claimed up and down that TCL would be handling the software updates on TCL made BlackBerrys but they confirmed yesterday that BlackBerry will be. Hahahahaha

    • Ski Baron

      You are wrong just spreading lies. For one Radar has WAY more than 2 customers. Hate BB so much you just have to make stuff up? Why don’t you say, you don’t care. Why are you here again?

