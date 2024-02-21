Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available in Canada for $239.99

Amazon’s new Echo Hub, which was first revealed at the company’s annual Devices and Services event, is now available to order in Canada.

The Echo Hub, which aims to make smart home management easier for users, is available for $239.99.

The smart home device allows users to control and manage other smart home devices with Alexa voice commands or via the Hub’s touch screen. Users can customize their dashboard to display the widgets and controls they use the most, such as lights, cameras, security systems, music, and routines. Users can also use the Hub as a regular Echo device to play music, set reminders, look up recipes and more.

The Echo Hub works with thousands of devices across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter protocols, and more.

The tablet-like Echo Hub features an 8-inch touchscreen and is designed to be mounted on a wall, though it can also be placed on a table with a stand. It can detect when you’re nearby, but unlike other smart home displays from Amazon, the Echo Hub doesn’t feature a camera. Instead, it relies on its passive infrared sensor to detect when someone is nearby. This also means that you can’t use the smart hub for video calls.

Learn more about the new Echo Hub or purchase it for $239.99 here.

