Android 15 Developer Preview 1 downloads put on pause

Google is experiencing issues with the Android 15 Developer Preview it released last week. According to the Android Developers site, the tech giant is briefly halting downloads for the new software update.

The company says that the reason is due to an issue when sideloading OTA images. If you sideload Android 15 DP1, it triggers a ‘Device is corrupted’ message after the download is done.

If you’re a developer that still wants to download the Developer Preview, you’ll need to flash a factory image instead of sideloading the OTA images.

It’s unclear how long the Mountain View tech giant will take to fix the problem and resume preview downloads.

However, it’s worth noting that this shouldn’t affect most users as the Android 15 DP1 is only for developers (I haven’t even downloaded it yet). Unfortunately, this pause might push back the Android 15 release timeline, delaying the beta or even the full release.

Source: Android Developers Via: Android Authority