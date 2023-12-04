Crave’s $100 gift card is now available for 25 percent off

Crave is giving customers 25 percent off its $100 electronic Crave gift card. Until January 5th, Crave, you can get a $100 Crave gift card for $75.

A Crave Total membership costs $19.99/month, which means you’d be gifting your friend or family member five months of Crave or four months of Crave if your friend is paying $5.99/month for a Starz membership.

These gift cards don’t expire and cannot be loaded with additional value or more. The $25 and $50 options are also available, but they don’t have the same 25 percent off deal.

Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more. If you want to check out what’s coming to Crave this December, you find that here.

Source: Crave