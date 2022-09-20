What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late September 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of September.

The highlight of this batch is Deathloop, the once-PS5-console-exclusive shooter from Bethesda’s Arkane Studios. See below for the full list:

Deathloop (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S and PC) — September 20th

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X/S and PC) — September 20th

SpiderHeck (Console and PC) — September 22nd

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 22nd

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) — September 22nd

Moonscars (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 27th

Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 27th

Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 29th

Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) — September 29th

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 30th

Additionally, here are the Cloud games getting mobile-friendly Touch Controls:

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Grounded — Full Release (September 27th)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Road 96

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

This War of Mine

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on September 30th:

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Xbox