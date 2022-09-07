Here’s how much the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cost at Canadian carriers

Apple announced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 9th. The devices will be available for pre-order on September 9th and will be available starting September 16th (except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships in October). For Canadians looking to buy one of these devices, here’s a rundown of how much you’ll pay.

First, we’ll start with Apple’s pricing, then dive into the carriers below (as carrier pricing becomes available).

Apple

You can learn more about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.

Carriers

Update 2022/09/09 at 8:05am ET: Carrier pre-order information is now live. You can find it detailed below.

Rogers

It’s worth noting Rogers’ pricing includes its Upfront Edge program, which discounts the phone’s price if customers agree to return it after two years.

iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $41.99/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,438.56 outright

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $46.50/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,593 outright

iPhone 14 – $0 down, $32.99/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,130.76 outright

iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $37.47/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,285.20 outright

You can view all the new iPhones at Rogers here.

Bell

Like Rogers, Bell includes its Device Return Option in the pricing for the new iPhones.

You can check out all the Bell iPhone 14 options here.

Telus

As with the others, Telus includes its ‘Bring-It-Back’ program in the pricing for the new iPhones. It also highlights that customers get three months of free Apple TV+ with purchase, although it’s worth noting that Apple applies that bonus to all eligible Apple devices.

Fido

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $793 down, $33.34/mo financing, $1,593 outright

iPhone 14 Pro – $639 down, $33.32/mo financing, $1,438.56 outright

iPhone 14 – $331 down, $33.33/mo financing, $1,130.76 outright

iPhone 14 Plus – $485 down, $33.35/mo financing, $1,285.20 outright

You can view all of Fido’s iPhone 14 options here.

Virgin Plus

Koodo

Freedom Mobile

Shaw Mobile

It’s worth noting that Shaw’s pricing can vary significantly based on your Shaw internet package and mobile plan. The prices below are based on the ‘Other’ internet speed and the ‘Unlimited’ plan.

Vidéotron

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $45.25/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,548 outright

iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $40.75/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,398 outright

iPhone 14 – $0 down, $32/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,098 outright

iPhone 14 Plus – not listed

Eastlink

SaskTel