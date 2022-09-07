Here’s how much the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cost at Canadian carriers

Apple announced the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 9th. The devices will be available for pre-order on September 9th and will be available starting September 16th (except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships in October). For Canadians looking to buy one of these devices, here’s a rundown of how much you’ll pay.
First, we’ll start with Apple’s pricing, then dive into the carriers below (as carrier pricing becomes available).
Apple
- iPhone 14 — Starts at $1,099 or $45.79/mo
- iPhone 14 Plus — Starts at $1,249 or $52.04/mo
- iPhone 14 Pro — Starts at $1,399 or $58.29/mo
- iPhone 14 Pro Max — Starts at $1,549 or $64.54/mo
You can learn more about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus here, or the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max here.
Carriers
Update 2022/09/09 at 8:05am ET: Carrier pre-order information is now live. You can find it detailed below.
Rogers
It’s worth noting Rogers’ pricing includes its Upfront Edge program, which discounts the phone’s price if customers agree to return it after two years.
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $41.99/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,438.56 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $46.50/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $32.99/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,130.76 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $37.47/mo financing with Upfront Edge, $1,285.20 outright
You can view all the new iPhones at Rogers here.
Bell
Like Rogers, Bell includes its Device Return Option in the pricing for the new iPhones.
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $40.53/mo financing with Device Return Option, $1,438.56 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $44.88/mo financing with Device Return Option, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $31.87/mo financing with Device Return Option, $1,130.76 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $36.18/mo financing with Device Return Option, $1,285.20 outright
You can check out all the Bell iPhone 14 options here.
Telus
As with the others, Telus includes its ‘Bring-It-Back’ program in the pricing for the new iPhones. It also highlights that customers get three months of free Apple TV+ with purchase, although it’s worth noting that Apple applies that bonus to all eligible Apple devices.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $41.79/mo financing with Bring-It-Back, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $37.83/mo financing with Bring-It-Back, $1,438 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $36.04/mo financing with Bring-It-Back, $1,285 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $31.67/mo financing with Bring-It-Back, $1,130 outright
Fido
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $793 down, $33.34/mo financing, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $639 down, $33.32/mo financing, $1,438.56 outright
- iPhone 14 – $331 down, $33.33/mo financing, $1,130.76 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $485 down, $33.35/mo financing, $1,285.20 outright
You can view all of Fido’s iPhone 14 options here.
Virgin Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $793 down, $33.34/mo financing, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $638 down, $33.36/mo financing, $1,438.56 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $485 down, $33.35/mo financing, $1,285.20 outright
- iPhone 14 – $330 down, $33.37/mo financing, $1,130.76 outright
Koodo
- iPhone 14 – $338 upfront, $33/mo Tab on Tab Plus, $1,130 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $493 upfront, $33/mo Tab on Tab Plus, $1,285 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $801 upfront, $33/mo Tab on Tab Plus, $1,593 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $646 upfront, $33/mo Tab on Tab Plus, $1,438 outright
Freedom Mobile
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $34/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $65/mo+ plan, $1,584 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $30/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $65/mo+ plan, $1,440 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $28/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $55/mo+ plan, $1,272 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $24/mo MyTab with TradeUp on a $55/mo+ plan, $1,128 outright
Shaw Mobile
It’s worth noting that Shaw’s pricing can vary significantly based on your Shaw internet package and mobile plan. The prices below are based on the ‘Other’ internet speed and the ‘Unlimited’ plan.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $53.13/mo MyTab, $1,584 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $47.17/mo MyTab, $1,440 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $41.25/mo MyTab $1,272 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $35.29/mo MyTab, $1,128 outright
Vidéotron
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $45.25/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,548 outright
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $40.75/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,398 outright
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $32/mo with Take-Back Credit, $1,098 outright
- iPhone 14 Plus – not listed
Eastlink
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $43.63/mo on easyTab
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $49.58/mo on easyTab
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $55.50/mo on easyTab
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $61.46/mo on easyTab
SaskTel
- iPhone 14 Pro – $0 down, $36.50/mo with Plus Pricing on a 2-year term
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $0 down, $42.75/mo with Plus Pricing on a 2-year term
- iPhone 14 – $0 down, $30.83/mo with Plus Pricing on a 2-year term
- iPhone 14 Plus – $0 down, $30.83/mo with Plus Pricing on a 2-year term