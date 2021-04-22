PREVIOUS
Business

Federal government, Uber Canada partner to share critical information about vaccines

Uber will display information about vaccines and direct users to reliable resources

Apr 22, 2021

9:20 AM EDT

The federal government and Uber Canada are partnering to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence across the country.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are collaborating with Uber to help share critical information about vaccines through its platforms.

The Uber app now displays information that will direct users, merchants and drivers to credible resources and information. The information will be relayed in English and French through app banners and email newsletters.

“By partnering with Uber Canada, we will be able to share important information about COVID-19 vaccines with millions of people in Canada. We know that vaccines work and save lives,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

“By making this information easily accessible, people can make informed decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

Uber notes that this initiative is expected to reach millions of riders, drivers, delivery people, customers and restaurant partners.

Source: Uber Canada 

