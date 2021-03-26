Xbox reveals 15 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

Xbox has announced 15 new games that are landing on its Game Pass service at launch.
The company made the reveal during its first-ever ID@Xbox indie Twitch Gaming showcase.
Notably, these 15 games join seven previously confirmed indie titles that are coming to Game Pass on day one.
See below for the full list of these 22 games. Note that while some of these titles are confirmed for 2021, others do not yet have a release window. Further, several of these games are Canadian-made and will be noted accordingly.
- Art of the Rally (Vancouver-based Funselektor Labs Inc.) (Cloud and Console) — a racing game in the era of rally, set in stylized environments based on real-world locations
- Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) (Cloud and Console) — a turn-based JRPG featuring eight playable heroes who must save the world, coming in 2021
- Backbone (Raw Fury, Vancouver-based EggNut) (Cloud and Console) — noir role-playing detective adventure set in a dystopian Vancouver
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Montreal-based Kitfox Games) (Console and PC) — a dungeon-crawler about dating your weapons to level them up
- Craftopia (Pocketpair) (Console and PC) — a new multiplayer survival action game featuring hack-and-slash combat, hunting, farming building and more
- Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) (Console and PC) — top-down driving meets survival horror in this nightmarish road trip
- Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) (Cloud and Console) — an RPG featuring a strategic combat system and soundtrack from Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda, coming in 2021
- Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) (Cloud and Console) — a stealth horror game that pits you against an advanced AI that adapts to your actions
- Library of Ruina (Project Moon) (Cloud and Console) — amass a collection of books and explore the secrets of the City
- Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) (Cloud and Console) — in this fantasy RPG, you play as a witch named Ellie who must master her witchery using potions and materials from across the mystical land
- Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, England-based Quebecer expat devs Bunnyhug) (Cloud and Console) — set in 1980s Eastern Canada, this fishing RPG follows a rookie angler who looks to fulfil their partner’s final wish
- Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) (Cloud and Console) — the world of a popular video game merges with real-life, leading you to pick up a Techno-Sword and fight back
- Nobody Saves the World (Toronto-based Drinkbox Studios) (Cloud and Console) — an action-RPG about a “baby-thing” named Nobody that must fight off horrendous monsters using more than dozen unique Forms, like a Rat, Horse and Magician
- Omno (Studio Inkyfox) (Cloud and Console) — embark on an adventure to discover a lost civilization while solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles, coming in summer 2021
- Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) (Cloud, Console and PC) — a Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure with a branching narrative set in a 3D world, coming in 2021
- Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) (Console and PC) — explore a uniquely rendered open-world alien desert planet on a journey of self-discovery, coming 2021
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) (Console and PC) — a surreal adventure RPG about a comatose woman’s struggles with her mental health, coming 2021
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) (Cloud and Console) — make decisions that shape the outcome of the story in this Chernobyl-set FPS horror game (Xbox Series X/S and PC only)
- The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) (Cloud, Console and PC) — this solo and co-op action RPG has you fighting back against the mega-corporation that dominates the world
- Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) (Cloud, Console and PC) — travel between dimensions to restore the shattered multiverse in this action-RPG
- Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) (Cloud and Console) — a one-man developer made this third-person adventure game about the mystery of Cat Town, featuring music from Steven Universe composers Aivi & Surasshu,
- Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) (Console) — explore and solve puzzles in The Deep Woods while fighting supernatural foes in a game about childhood escapism
For more on Nobody Saves the World, check out our interview with DrinkBox co-founder and producer Graham Smith.
Image credit: Raw Fury
