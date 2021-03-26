Best Buy Canada drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, and more until April 1

Best Buyâ€™s latest flyer is here just in time for the weekend, and itâ€™s brimming with deals on smart-home gear, gaming systems, wireless headphones, and more.
Check out the full list of top deals below:
Smart home
Google Nest Hub Smart Display & Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $99.99 (save $20)
Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)
NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream Wireless AX5200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $229.99 (save $100)
Home theatre
Sony BRAVIA 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $400)
Sharp 43″ 4K UHD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $349.99 (save $100)
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)
Phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB – Cloud Lavender – Unlocked for $764.99 (save $65)
Wireless headphones and earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $139.99 (save $30)
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)
Wireless speakers
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $269.99 (save $230)
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $449.99 (save $80)
Cameras
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit & 128GB Memory Card for $799.99 (save $60)
GoPro HERO7 Silver Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera Bundle for $259.99 (save $40)
Laptops, tablets, and PCs
HP 14″ Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10) for $369.99 (save $60)
HP 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $319.99 (save $130)
HP 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650 Ti/Win 10) for $999.99 (save $150)
HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700F/2TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2060) for $1,599.99 (save $400)
ASUS 27″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $529.99 (save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $169.99 (save $30)
Memory
Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $5)
