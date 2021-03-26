PREVIOUS
Deals

Best Buy Canada drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, and more until April 1

Mar 26, 2021

3:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy

Best Buyâ€™s latest flyer is here just in time for the weekend, and itâ€™s brimming with deals on smart-home gear, gaming systems, wireless headphones, and more.

Check out the full list of top deals below:

Smart home

Google Nest Hub Smart Display & Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $99.99 (save $20)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream Wireless AX5200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $229.99 (save $100)

Home theatre

Sony BRAVIA 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $400)

Sharp 43″ 4K UHD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $349.99 (save $100)

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB – Cloud Lavender – Unlocked for $764.99 (save $65)

Wireless headphones and earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $139.99 (save $30)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

Wireless speakers

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $269.99 (save $230)

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $449.99 (save $80)

Cameras

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit & 128GB Memory Card for $799.99 (save $60)

GoPro HERO7 Silver Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera Bundle for $259.99 (save $40)

Laptops, tablets, and PCs

HP 14″ Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10) for $369.99 (save $60)

HP 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $319.99 (save $130)

HP 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650 Ti/Win 10) for $999.99 (save $150)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700F/2TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2060) for $1,599.99 (save $400)

ASUS 27″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $529.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB Android Tablet for $169.99 (save $30)

Memory

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99 (save $5)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 26, 2021

11:44 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada just launched sale on smart-home tech

News

Mar 15, 2021

12:16 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 now available at Best Buy Canada [Out of stock]

News

Mar 15, 2021

2:58 PM EDT

Best Buy drops prices on smartphone accessories by up to 50 percent

Comments