Kia shows off upcoming EV with aggressive new design

Ahead of a full launch, Kia has revealed the look and design ethos of the upcoming EV6 crossover.
The car has a much faster-looking design than most of the company’s current fleet. While the EV6 might not be as futuristic as some of the recent Kia concepts, it’s still an attractive car that fits in line with existing EVs from Tesla and Nio.
The new design language, called ‘Opposites unite,’ encompasses five distant ideas: ‘Bold for Nature,’ ‘Joy for Reason,’ ‘Power to Progress,’ ‘Technology for Life’ and ‘Tension for Serenity.’ These terms don’t mean much, but Kia’s chief of design, Karim Habib explains the philosophy in a short YouTube video (available below).
I’m a big fan of this design, and I hope Kia applies it to its over cars as it moves further into the EV space.
The way the side step flows into the rear taillight bar looks really nice. And the subtle curve of the roof is very clean looking. It’s hard to judge all aspects of the car from the photos, but the automaker is planning to reveal the final version of the vehicle at some unknown point in March.
This is Kia’s first new EV design. The Soul EV and the Niro both started as legacy cars with gas engines that were converted into EVs. MobileSyrupÂ has reached out to Kia for Canadian information.
The EV6 is built on top of Hyundai’s E-GMP modular battery platform. This follows Hyundai’s Ioniq5, which is a crossover-type vehicle with a very angular design.
source: Hyundai Motor GroupÂ
Comments