SaskTel selects Samsung as sole vendor for its 5G network

SaskTel has selected Samsung as its sole vendor for its 5G radio access network and core.
The carrier says Samsung will supply all hardware, software and “associated expertise” to deploy an end-to-end 5G solution.
“We are confident that Samsung’s state-of-the-art 5G technology will deliver robust network capability and exceptional connectivity inherent in their 5G solutions,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett in a statement.
“The increased speeds, reliability, and capacity that 5G brings will support remote work, virtual health, and distance education, and enable SaskTel’s customers to realize the full capabilities of the latest 5G-ready devices.”
Jeff Jo, the CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada, says the company is excited to collaborate with SaskTel to roll out 5G services within Saskatchewan.
“Samsung is looking forward to supporting SaskTel and providing an end-to-end 5G solution exhibiting Samsung’s ongoing global commitment to advancing a new era in 5G expansion,” he stated.
SaskTel says it has invested over $3 billion in capital throughout the province since 2010 to bolster its networks. The carrier notes that its investment in 5G will prepare for future demand and deliver an exceptional user experience.
SaskTel previously announced that it’s committed to investing $324 million of capital across Saskatchewan in 2020-2021 and over $1.6 billion through to 2025.
Source: SaskTel
