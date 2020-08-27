PREVIOUS
Here’s how to watch the big Gamescom Opening Night Live event

Dozens of current- and next-gen games will be shown off

Aug 27, 2020

8:07 AM EDT

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

With all of the traditional big gaming events cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, game announcements have come very sporadically over the the past several months.

That said, Toronto’s own Geoff Keighley, creator of ‘The Game Awards,’ is bringing a variety of games to one place on August 27th: Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Produced in partnership with European gaming show Gamescom, Opening Night Live will feature at least 38 games from 18 different publishers, according to Keighley.

Following a pre-show at 1:30pm ET, Opening Night Live will kick off at 2pm ET and run for about two hours. You can tune into the show via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

In terms of what to expect, Keighley says the show will primarily focus on games that have already been announced, with a “few surprises.” That said, he’s tempered expectations by saying there won’t be any “insane shocking surprise new game announcement[s].”

Still, the show seems poised to feature a nice mix of current- and next-gen games from a variety of genres. Here are some of the confirmed games

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War trailer
  • Crash 4: It’s About Time trailer
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light reveal
  • Doom Eternal — Ancient Gods expansion reveal
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay reveal
  • Fall Guys Season 2 reveal
  • Ratchet and Clank PS5 gameplay demo

What are you hoping to see during Gamescom Opening Night Live? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Flickr — PlayStation

