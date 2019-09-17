News
PREVIOUS|

You can pay $500 USD to add car sounds to the Porsche Taycan

A car isn't a car unless it roars

Sep 17, 2019

7:11 AM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a driver who’s hesitant to switch to an electric car because of the sound then Porsche has a car for you.

The Porsche Taycan has tons of trim add on options, of which one, in particular, makes the car sound more like a traditional Porsche vehicle.

Since the car is electric it’s generally very silent, so for $500 USD (roughly, $658 CAD) you can add a fake car noise that plays via speakers in the car.

It’s unclear if this price is just for the MP3 file or if Porsche is also adding more speakers to play the sound of the car.

You can hear a sample of the sound on Porsche’s Taycan website.

Either way, this is an interesting move for Porsche and who knows, maybe more manufacturers will follow suit in the future.

Source: Porsche Via: Electrek

Related Articles

News

Aug 27, 2019

8:48 AM EDT

Porsche Taycan EV blasts around the Nürburgring in seven minutes and change

News

Jun 28, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Porsche shares sketches of upcoming EV the Taycan

News

Sep 17, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

Live images and video showcases Huawei Mate 30 Pro before launch

News

Sep 17, 2019

11:04 AM EDT

Google put up an ad for the orange Pixel 4 in Times Square

Comments