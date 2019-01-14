YouTube update lets you swipe through videos on the fly

The latest iOS YouTube update looks to make browsing through the app more comfortable.
The update adds the option to swipe between videos in your queue, like going through Instagram Stories.
This should make navigating through videos much easier when you’re viewing in landscape mode.
When you swipe forward, it takes you to the next video, and if you swipe backwards, you’ll return to the video you were watching before. When you go back, YouTube remembers your place in the video.
There’s only a little word out regarding the feature, but it seems like it will work for both recommended videos and playlists.
The feature is rolling out to iOS this week, and there’s no word on Android support yet. MobileSyrup has reached out to YouTube for clarifications.
Source: The Next Web
Comments