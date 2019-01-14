News
Facebook testing new Stories for Events feature for iOS and Android

A new way to add more social to your Stories

Jan 14, 2019

4:29 PM EST

To distinguish themselves from popular apps such as Snapchat and Instagram, Facebook is introducing a new feature called ‘Stories for Events’.

This feature seems to combine both the Stories and Events pages in the form of interactive stickers.

Facebook says that it’s a way to “share the events you’re interested in and coordinate to meet up with friends IRL.”

For example, if there’s an event downtown, you can attach a sticker on your story with details about it. Friends can then interact using the sticker whether they are ‘interested’ or ‘going.’

With Instagram creating a ‘Close Friends’ feature as a way to share Stories with specific followers, Facebook’s version seems to create a sense of community.

According to The Verge, the test will take place in the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. There’s no news when it will roll out worldwide.

Source: The Verge

Comments