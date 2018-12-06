News
Quebec City-developed The Messenger wins ‘Best Debut Indie Game’ at the 2018 Game Awards

Dec 6, 2018

10:54 PM EST

The Messenger game

Quebec City-based developer Sabotage Studios’ The Messenger took home the award for ‘Best Debut Indie Game at the 2018 Game Awards.

The Messenger is a 2D sidescroller inspired by the classic, iconic Ninja Gaiden series. Though visually The Messenger initially looks like a classic 8-bit title, it eventually features 16-bit visuals and adopts a more open Metroidvania-style gameplay structure.

While The Messenger is Sabotage’s first title, the studio consists of a team of video game industry veterans.

The Messenger is available on the Nintendo Switch for $17.63 CAD and $15.95 on PC.

