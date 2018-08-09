News
Canadian artist Drake has broken yet another music streaming record

Drake is on track to overtake Taylor Swift as Billboard's most popular artist

Drake’s latest album, Scorpion, came out right at the end of June and since then the Canadian has been crushing records left, right and centre.

Drake has become the first musician to pass the 50 billion stream threshold across all streaming platforms, according to the Universal Music Group.

Billboard reports that Scorpion has been at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks, and it currently holds the record for most album sales in a single week with 700,000 equivalent units.

Drake’s been on a tear lately and if he’s able to remain in the throne for a few more weeks he’ll soon surpass Taylor Swift’s record of being at the top of the Artist 100 chart 36 times.

Currently, Drake has spent 31 weeks at the top of the chart throughout his career so he’s a mere five weeks away from becoming Billboard’s most popular artist.

