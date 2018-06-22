IDC predicts smartwatches sales will grow by 8% in 2018

Smartwatches are continuing to rise in popularity while other wearable sales are starting to falter.
The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts electronics manufacturers will ship 124 million in 2018, which represents an 8.2 percent year on year increase.
Further, IDC predicts that smartwatches will account for 44.6 percent of all wearables shipped by the end of 2022.
“The shift in consumer preferences towards smartwatches has been in full swing these past few quarters and we expect that to continue in the coming years,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a senior research analyst for the market research firm.
Smart wristbands like the Fitbit Alta are on the decline. IDC predicts that the market share of smart wristbands will decline by 6.6 percent by the end of the year.
The firm goes on to predict that Apple’s watchOS will account for the largest share of the smartwatch market with 16.2 percent. Android’s Wear OS is far behind in second place with a forecasted market share of 4.3 percent.
The corporation also estimates that smart eyewear and clothing are going to grow considerably by 2022. Eyewear currently has 1.8 percent of the wearable space market share, but it’s forecasted to reach up to 54.4 percent by 2022.
Source: International Data Corporation
