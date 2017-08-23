Twitter Canada’s managing director departs the company

Business
Twitter Canada’s looking for a new leader following the abrupt departure of now-former managing director Rory Capern.

A Twitter Canada spokesperson told MobileSyrup that a search for a new managing director is “already underway” and that “the job posting will be live in the next couple of weeks.”

Twitter has yet to provide a reason for Capern’s departure.

In the interim, Twitter Canada’s head of agency development, Leanne Gibson, will lead the office.

Capern secured Twitter Canada’s top spot in early 2016. He took over for Kirstine Stewart, a former CBC executive, after she was promoted to Twitter’s vice-president of North American media. Stewart left Twitter last year.

According to Twitter, there are “no other changes to the organization in Canada.”

