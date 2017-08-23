Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro listed before its official announcement

Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy Note 8 today, and it’s likely that the Gear Fit 2 Pro will also be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked Event.
The Gear Fit 2 Pro was found initially on Samsung’s Spanish, Malaysian and Dutch portal by the Dutch Samsung fan site GalaxyClub. While VentureBeat leaker, Evan Blass discovered the Fit 2 Pro on the Samsung’s American website.
According to the websites, the Fit 2 Pro will come in red and black and only black colour variants.
Additionally, the Fit 2 Pro will feature a 1.5-inch 216 x 432-pixel AMOLED display, with 4GB of storage and a 200mAh battery. The device is to measure inat 51 x 25mm and weigh 34g.
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro page live a bit early…https://t.co/7TTQm3L9jw pic.twitter.com/JqBWAGuQUE
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 23, 2017
The device is also set to include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and is water resistant up to 5 ATM, meaning it can survive up to a depth of 50 metres, which is far superior to IP68, a rating that doesn’t specify an exact upper limit but can endure at least 1 meter of immersion.
Further it will track fitness activities and sleep and include more than 3000 apps including Spotify.
The websites unfortunately didn’t have pricing and availability details. It is still unknown whether the device will make it to Canada.
Source: GalaxyClub, Evan Blass
