National Car Rental launches ‘Rent Rent Reward’ promo in Canada

National Car Rental has started its annual ‘Rent Rent Reward’ promotion that nets users a free car rental for every two cars they rent regularly.
Travellers who are part of the rental agency’s Emerald Club can get one free rental day — with conditions — for every two individual rentals.
The free rental day only covers the agency’s base rate, which is time and mileage. There may be other costs that the user has to pay, such as a premium location charge and some sales tax.
There’s even an app where users can earn more promotional points to help get a free rental faster. The points can be gathered until February 28th, 2019 and redeemed until June 13th, 2019.
This year, travellers in Australia and New Zealand can even earn points, a first for the company. Users can also earn promotional points in 26 other countries including Canada and the U.S.
To register for the promotion, users need to visit National’s Emerald Club rewards program website and create an account. Registered users earn about 300 points per rental and it costs 600 points for a free rental.
Users can redeem up to three free days at a time, and they can rent any compact through mid-sized vehicles.
Download the app for free on iOS here and Android here.
Source: National Car Rental
Comments