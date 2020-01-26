Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Petro-Canada’s website reveals $0.33 per minute EV charging cost in Ontario
- Canadian government database confirms Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra branding
- Xbox’s Project xCloud game streaming preview launches in Canada next week, register now
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2020
- Samsung says it will be the first to bring 5G devices to Canada
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leak reveals stainless steel variant
- Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University launches Cybersecurity Accelerator
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2020
- Fido offering select customers $60/month 15GB data BYOD promo plan
- Rogers added 131,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in Q4 2019
- Canadian unlimited data plans ranked first among G7 countries: report
- Bell’s streaming service Crave is about to be bilingual
- Canadian wireless industry contributed $48.2 billion to the economy in 2018: report
- 12 Canadian companies featured in 2020 Global Cleantech list
- Leaked photo shows OnePlus 8 Pro 120Hz display settings, hole-punch camera
- Here’s some of what’s coming to Apple TV+ Canada in the first half of 2020
- Ontario government invests $35 million in broadband pilot for rural communities
- Rogers to bring high-speed internet network to Norfolk, Ontario
- Amazon files ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ trademark in Canada
- A new text messaging scam pretends to be a FedEx tracking notification
- Toronto’s tech jobs rose more than 16 percent in 2019
