Case maker adds to rumours about three Pixel 9 devices

The rumours might be true, as a new leak points to Google launching four devices this October. Case manufacturer Thinborne has already started listing alleged Pixel 9 series casing, showing off cases for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel Fold 2.

The cases don’t show off anything new but support other previous rumours. For instance, the Pixel 9 should feature a new camera visor with flat edges instead of curves on the sides. The Pixel Fold 2’s camera changes are also evident with its new bump.

It’s too early to say whether everything here is correct. A previous rumour indicated that Google would launch the foldable as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but the case maker has the handset called the Pixel Fold 2.

We may learn more about the Pixel 9 series at Google I/O next week, but Google probably won’t officially launch the Pixel 9 series and the Fold 2 until October.

Source: Android Authority, Thinborne