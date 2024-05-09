Apple apologizes for iPad Pro ‘Crush’ ad that made everyone unreasonably mad

In a surprise move, Apple has apologized for an ad that aimed to showcase what its new ultra-thin, M4-powered iPad Pro is capable of.

The commercial, which has drawn widespread criticism from the creative community, features a trumpet, guitar, an arcade cabinet, a piano and more, all being crushed in an effort to offer symbolism for what Apple’s powerful new tablet is capable of. All of the items are squashed in impressive fashion, only to reveal a fancy new iPad Pro, insinuating the tablet is capable of the same things these physical, tactile devices are.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Apple in a statement to Ad Age. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”