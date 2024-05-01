Rabbit claims R1 ‘is not an Android app’ after reports said it was just an app

Update 01/05/2024 at 1:56pm ET: Android Authority just published more details from Rahman about the Rabbit, noting that the R1 indeed runs Android. Specifically, it runs Android 13, which came out in 2022, and sports the May 2023 security patch, putting it about a year behind on security. So, this means the R1 is just a low-powered Android device and it runs a simple APK launcher as its OS. Most of the interesting stuff it does with large language models (LLMs) and its large action model (LAM) happens off-device in the cloud.

Rabbit founder and CEO Jesse Lyu said that the company’s new Rabbit R1 device “is not an Android app” after a report dug into the device’s software and found it seems to run Android and an app powers the interface.

The report came from Android expert Mishaal Rahman, writing for Andorid Authority. Rahman frequently digs into Android and covers work on new, upcoming features in the operating system (OS) and on how things within Android work.

Rahman’s report on the Rabbit R1 claimed the device “probably” runs on a modified version of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and uses an Android app to power the interface. Rahman apparently received an APK file — these are used to install Android apps — of the Rabbit R1 launcher, which he was able to install and run on a Pixel 6a “with a bit of tinkering.”

The report details how Rahman was able to set up the Pixel 6a “as if it were a Rabbit R1,” including navigating the setup wizard and creating a ‘rabbithole’ account. Rabbithole is the web service Rabbit uses to connect users’ accounts to the device. Rahman was able to talk to the AI assistant but didn’t test other R1 features, assuming most wouldn’t work since the R1 app isn’t intended to run on a regular Android device and would likely need several system-level permissions.

Following the report, Lyu sent a statement to Android Authority. As mentioned above, Lyu said R1 “is not an Android app.” However, he also noted the company was aware of “some unofficial rabbit OS app/website emulators” and warned that using a bootlegged APK “carries significant risks.”

You can read Lyu’s full statement below:

“rabbit r1 is not an Android app. We are aware there are some unofficial rabbit OS app/website emulators out there. We understand the passion that people have to get a taste of our AI and LAM instead of waiting for their r1 to arrive. That being said, to clear any misunderstanding and set the record straight, rabbit OS and LAM run on the cloud with very bespoke AOSP and lower level firmware modifications, therefore a local bootleg APK without the proper OS and Cloud endpoints won’t be able to access our service. rabbit OS is customized for r1 and we do not support third-party clients. Using a bootlegged APK or webclient carries significant risks; malicious actors are known to publish bootlegged apps that steal your data. For this reason, we recommend that users avoid these bootlegged rabbit OS apps.”

Android Authority says it will follow up with another article diving deeper into the matter “soon.” Rahman also tweeted a link to a now-private YouTube page where someone was able to get Android apps running on the Rabbit R1.

This back-and-forth over whether the R1 is just an app is particularly notable given that it’s a common criticism of the various AI devices that have come out. Humane’s AI Pin and now Rabbit’s R1 device are both small, AI-powered gadgets that mostly offer features that smartphones are already capable of. Following critical reviews from tech media, some are questioning why these devices even need to exist when they could just be an app.

I’m interested to see how this Rabbit R1 situation plays out because it certainly looks like it could just be an app and, possibly, it even is just an app. If Rabbit can’t prove why people need to buy the R1 to use its AI tools instead of just installing the software on their existing smartphone, that could be the final nail in the coffin for the poorly-reviewed R1.

Header image credit: Rabbit

Source: Android Authority