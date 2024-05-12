Here’s how to watch Google I/O 2024

Google’s annual I/O developer conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th, and similar to the last four years, the keynote will take place online for anyone to stream.

The opening keynote will start at 10am PT/1pm ET, with the developer keynote set to begin after Google’s opening keynote ends.

In just 7 days on May 14 at 10am PT, you'll be at the forefront of tech innovation at #GoogleIO. Gear up for insightful keynotes, workshops and networking opportunities for devs around the globe. Register now → https://t.co/djPH4ZHktM pic.twitter.com/UtSeCVHDi5 — Google AI (@GoogleAI) May 7, 2024

While we may not see any hardware launches, Google often teases future devices at I/O so that we may get an official first look at the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold 2 and more. On the other hand, Google is expected to reveal more about Android 15, Gemini AI and more. You can find out what we expect to see at Google I/O here.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at I/O 2024, bringing you all the news directly from this year’s event.