Xbox’s Project xCloud game streaming preview launches in Canada next week, register now

Microsoft has confirmed that the free public preview of its Project xCloud game streaming service will extend to Canada on January 29th.
The tech giant first began public xCloud trials in the U.S., U.K. and South Korea in October.
With xCloud, Canadians will be able to stream select Xbox games to their Android devices via an internet connection. It’s important to note that this is different from the Xbox Console Streaming preview that launched in Canada on January 16th.
That feature required an Xbox One console to act as a server to stream games to your mobile device, while xCloud lets you stream to your phone without a system. In other words, you can, in theory, stream xCloud games anywhere on the go.
Ahead of next week’s launch, Microsoft has opened up registration for the preview to Canadians via its website. You’ll need a Microsoft account to do so. Registering doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the tests, though. Instead, Microsoft will be sending out invites to select applicants.
That said, the tech giant noted in a blog post that it intends “to accommodate as many eligible players as possible” and will “continue to invite more gamers over time.”
In Canada, preview participants will be able to stream the same 50-plus games catalogue that has been offered in the U.S. and the U.K. Some of these titles include:
- Civilization 6
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Hitman: Game of the Year Edition
- Madden 20
- Tekken 7
The full list of games can be found here.
In addition to requiring an invite to participate, you’ll also need the following:
- A compatible Android smartphone or tablet (version 6.0 or greater, Bluetooth version 4.0 and above)
- A compatible Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (verify if your controller is ready for streaming here)
- A 5GHz Wi-Fi connection or mobile data connection of 10Mbps or higher
- Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Play Store (free to download)
Microsoft has yet to confirm when xCloud will exit preview and launch officially around the world.
