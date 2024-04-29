Where to stream The Jinx: Part Two in Canada

After nearly 10 years, HBO’s Emmy-winning docuseries The Jinx is back.

In the appropriately named The Jinx: Part Two, the filmmakers dive deeper into the history of convicted murderer and real estate heir Robert Durst. Part Two includes Durst’s prison calls, new witness interviews and other previously unseen material. The six-episode series premiered on April 21st, with one new episode dropping every following Sunday.

Already, though, it’s been generating a lot of buzz. For context, the original 2015 docuseries helped pave the way for the slew of true crime docs that we get all the time now. Therefore, there’s a particular degree of interest in The Jinx: Part Two.

So, if you wanted to catch up on the original or simply jump straight into Part Two, both parts are now streaming in Canada on Crave.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on all of these memberships can be here.

Image credit: HBO