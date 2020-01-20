Amazon files ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ trademark in Canada

Amazon has filed a trademark in Canada for ‘Amazon Pharmacy.’
According to details listed on the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) website, Amazon filed for the trademark on January 9th, 2020. The status is listed at ‘pre-formalized.’
Further, the trademark lists our related goods and services that Amazon Pharmacy could offer. This includes pharmaceuticals, pill dispensers for domestic use, supplements and more. Services include advertising, insurance, transport and storage of goods, research and medical services. Those items barely scratch the surface of what’s listed on the CIPO site.
Granted, the filing of a trademark doesn’t guarantee Amazon will start offering all of the listed services in Canada, but it does suggest the company intends to start some sort of pharmacy business in Canada.
Currently, Amazon’s only pharmaceutical offering is PillPack, a mail-order pharmacy company available in the U.S. PillPack, which now operates under the branding ‘PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy,’ has pharmacy licences in all 50 states and fill prescriptions for customers and mails them the necessary pills. Packages include the date and time customers should take medications, which should make it easier for customers.
It’s unclear if Amazon plans to expand PillPack — or a similar service — to Canada. However, the trademark filing suggests it plans to bring at least some level of pharmacy business north of the border.
Source: CIPO
Comments